      Weather Alert

Irving Police searching for missing 7 month old

Don Morgan
Jun 8, 2020 @ 8:23am
Photo: Irving Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Amber alert has been issued for a missing 7 month old girl.

The Irving Police Department is looking for Serenity Berry. She has black hair and brown eyes and when she was last seen on Sunday she was wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings.

Photo: Irving Police Department

Police believe she is in grave danger.

They’re also searching for a woman who may be connected to the child’s disappearance.

35 year old Jocelyn Nicole Bridges has braided black hair with brown highlights. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jean tights the last time she was seen.

 

Photo: Irving Police Department

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call 9-1-1.

TAGS
abducted baby Jocelyn Nicole Bridges Serenity Berry
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP