Irving Police searching for missing 7 month old
Photo: Irving Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Amber alert has been issued for a missing 7 month old girl.
The Irving Police Department is looking for Serenity Berry. She has black hair and brown eyes and when she was last seen on Sunday she was wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings.
Police believe she is in grave danger.
They’re also searching for a woman who may be connected to the child’s disappearance.
35 year old Jocelyn Nicole Bridges has braided black hair with brown highlights. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jean tights the last time she was seen.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call 9-1-1.