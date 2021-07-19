Iron Maiden releases new song and video. New album due in September

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A band that’s been on the front lines of the Heavy Metal genre for more than 45 years is back with a head banging vengeance.
Iron Maiden has released new music for the first time since 2015’s “Book Of Souls”.
The song is a 6 minute epic called “Writing On The Wall”.
The animated video, which dropped on Thursday, is loaded with references to their past lyrics and album covers.
The new song is in advance of Maiden’s upcoming album “Senjutsu” which will be released on September 3rd.