IRS extends tax deadline for Texans impacted by winter storms

Don Morgan
Feb 23, 2021 @ 4:45am
Photo: MGN Image

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As temperatures continue to rise and water and power continues to be restored, here’s a little more good news.

The IRS is giving Texas residents impacted by last week’s winter storms extra time to file their taxes and it’s not just a few extra days.

The tax-filing deadline will be extended to June 15th for individuals and businesses in more than 100 Texas counties included in a federal disaster declaration.

This gives those affected an extra two-months to turn in their tax returns.

The announcement comes at a time when Texans have a lot of other things to worry about.

The state is still thawing out from severe winter weather that knocked out power and water for millions of Texans.

