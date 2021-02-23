IRS extends tax deadline for Texans impacted by winter storms
Photo: MGN Image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As temperatures continue to rise and water and power continues to be restored, here’s a little more good news.
The IRS is giving Texas residents impacted by last week’s winter storms extra time to file their taxes and it’s not just a few extra days.
The tax-filing deadline will be extended to June 15th for individuals and businesses in more than 100 Texas counties included in a federal disaster declaration.
This gives those affected an extra two-months to turn in their tax returns.
The announcement comes at a time when Texans have a lot of other things to worry about.
The state is still thawing out from severe winter weather that knocked out power and water for millions of Texans.