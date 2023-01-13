Is America’s border crisis entirely of Joe Biden’s making?

America’s southern border is an absolute mess, and not for the first time, but is the crisis at our southern border entirely of Joe Biden’s making? The Biden Administration’s stance on immigration, including its approach to border policies and enforcement of federal laws, has had a significant impact on communities across the country. These policies have placed a heavy burden on border states, as they are responsible for the expenses associated with caring for large numbers of unauthorized individuals, including providing shelter, food, education, and healthcare. Additionally, there are significant humanitarian consequences, as individuals fall victim to human trafficking, drug trafficking, and criminal activity by those who have entered the country illegally. For more information, Lars speaks with Cully Stimson, a Senior Legal Fellow for Heritage, and Manager at the National Security Law Program.