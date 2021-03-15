      Weather Alert

Is America’s Top Public High School Racist?

Lars Larson
Mar 15, 2021 @ 2:54pm

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, or TJ, a Magnet school in Alexandria, Virginia is America’s top-ranked public high school. Fairfax County Public Schools’ recent changes to TJ’s admissions process specifically aim to reduce the number of Asian-American children—and only Asian-American children—who can attend TJ. The school district’s race-based admissions scheme garnered nationwide interest and strong opposition from the Coalition for TJ, a group of over 5,000 parents, students, alumni, staff, and community members who advocate for school diversity and excellence through race-blind, merit-based admissions. Represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation in federal court, the Coalition is challenging FCPS’ race-based admissions scheme as a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Erin Wilcox, one of the attorney’s from the Pacific Legal Foundation that’s handling the case.

Listen Below:

The post Is America’s Top Public High School Racist? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas