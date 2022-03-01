Is Biden’s ridiculous climate change agenda funding Russia’s attack on Ukraine?

With Ukraine suffering death and destruction at the hands of Vladimir Putin’s military, where is Secretary of State John Kerry? No, not coordinating a response to the aggression. He’s pushing his climate agenda as our top diplomat. The Biden administration has devastated our energy industry, which makes the U.S. less secure, giving Putin a dangerous advantage. For more information, Lars speaks with Daniel Turner, the president of Power the Future.
