Is Biden’s ridiculous climate change agenda funding Russia’s attack on Ukraine?

Lars Larson
Feb 28, 2022 @ 9:40pm

With Ukraine suffering death and destruction at the hands of Vladimir Putin’s military, where is Secretary of State John Kerry? No, not coordinating a response to the aggression. He’s pushing his climate agenda as our top diplomat. The Biden administration has devastated our energy industry, which makes the U.S. less secure, giving Putin a dangerous advantage. For more information, Lars speaks with Daniel Turner, the president of Power the Future.

