Is California a sinking ship? Examining the reasons for residents to leave the state

Despite its flaws, California is still considered by many as a desirable place to live, known for its warm climate, stunning beaches, and endless recreational opportunities. However, the current political leadership’s policies such as high taxes, burdensome regulations, and controversial social policies are causing residents to leave. The recent proposal, if implemented, is likely to further discourage investors, job creators, and taxpayers who have not yet left the state due to issues such as high taxes, poor public school performance, increasing crime rates, lack of prosecution for those who commit crimes, and other controversial ideas such as large reparations for slavery and an annual guaranteed income. California Democrats are proposing legislation that would impose a tax on the state’s wealthiest residents, regardless of whether they have relocated to another state. For more information, Lars speaks with Peter Roff, a Newsweek contributing editor.

