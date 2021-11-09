      Weather Alert

Is China preparing for a war against America?

Lars Larson
Nov 9, 2021 @ 4:54pm

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

 

The post Is China preparing for a war against America? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Hillary Clinton Should Get Ready For A Trip To The Slammer
Jack's Cold Weather Italian Soup recipe
Woman shot during attempted car jacking at Alamo Quarry Market on San Antonio's North side
Trey says We the People won last night!
More than 600 jobs available at Seguin and New Braunfels joint job fair next week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On