Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
“Are the ranks of the U.S. military riddled with white supremacists? CNN thinks so, and won’t let the facts get in the way of this compelling narrative. CNN makes its case in a story headlined, “Disproportionate number of current and former military personnel arrested in the Capitol attack, CNN analysis shows.” This is both factually untrue and downright libelous. It dishonors the brave men and women who serve in our armed forces.”
To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Chuck DeVore, vice president of Texas Public Policy Foundation who wrote an article explaining the awful math and misleading statistics CNN uses.
Find the article HERE
Listen to the interview below:
