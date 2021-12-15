      Weather Alert

Is Ilhan Omar’s “Islamophobia” legislation just a Federally sponsored anti-Semitism?

Lars Larson
Dec 15, 2021 @ 3:08pm

Squad member, and Minnesota Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar has put up a new bill to stop “Islamaphobia” but is it really just a way for Pro-Muslim Democrats to use Federal backing as tools in their fight against Israel? For more information, Lars speaks with Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the Managing Director at Coalition for Jewish Values, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America.

 

