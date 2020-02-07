      Weather Alert

Is income-inequality a problem in America?

Lars Larson
Feb 7, 2020 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on David Henderson, a research fellow with the Hoover Institution. He is also a professor of economics at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, and author of the new “Income Inequality Isn’t The Problem” to discuss whether or not taxing the rich and income inequality in America is a serious problem. Listen below for more and download his book here:

https://resources.hoover.org/income-inequality-signup/?utm_source=housefile&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=incomeinequality&utm_content=offer_email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8qekCam80PRwV9h0bGMUOiCBkK2V8RHFnB7Q2hEo5dQYYdcvBizahPG-thY6wrM9R7fCpQkdyy-Ekpf9h_qJj6np5oZg&_hsmi=82971648

The post Is income-inequality a problem in America? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

