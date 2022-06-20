      Weather Alert

Is It Fair to Blame TikTok?

Jack Riccardi
Jun 20, 2022 @ 3:08pm

Elon Musk asks the question: ” Is TikTok destroying civilization?” Or all social media?

Or are we blaming it…for us?

I’ve heard the explanations for how addictive and altering these apps and smart devices are, or can be.

I just wonder how preceding generations, though dazzled by motion pictures, radio and television, never came unglued over them (despite contemporary warnings)?

Maybe people of great-grandma’s time were too busy? Too disciplined? Maybe ever-increasing free time, a nice dividend of technological progress, fated us to fall under the spell of time-wasters.

Maybe the technology only exists and flourishes because of the times we live in, and how much *time* there seems to be.

