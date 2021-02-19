      Weather Alert

Is It Time For The Government To Stop Playing Games With Stocktraders?

Lars Larson
Feb 19, 2021 @ 1:30pm

After the app Robinhood shut-down trading of Gamestop stock to protect short-sellers Congress decided to have a congressional hearing to determine if any laws were broken and what role, if any companies should have in blocking trading.

To discuss this, Lars spoke with Congressman Ted Budd of North Carolina who explains what the real problem is and what we can do to fix it.

Listen Below:

