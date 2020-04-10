      Weather Alert

Is it time to stop giving the WHO American tax dollars?

Lars Larson
Apr 10, 2020 @ 1:46pm

Lars brings on David Williams, President of Taxpayers Protection Alliance to discuss how WHO may have helped China deceive the world. This is not the first time that American tax payers have had problems with the WHO but Williams explains,  “it’s a shame that the Coronavirus is what it took to amplify its now visible issues.” Listen below for more.

