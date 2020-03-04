      Weather Alert

Is Joe Biden the progressive Democrat everyone thinks he is?

Lars Larson
Mar 4, 2020 @ 5:48pm

Lars brings on Branko Marcetic, a journalist, and author of the new book ”Yesterday’s Man: the Case Against Joe Biden” to discuss where Joe Biden stands on the political spectrum. For those who don’t know, Biden wasn’t a Democrat until he was 27 and ran away from liberalism in 1972 so it raises the question, how progressive is he? Listen below for more.

