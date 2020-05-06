Is now the right time to reopen? Or will it inevitably lead to another lockdown?
Lars brings on Hogan Gidley, the White House Deputy Press Secretary to discuss whether or not now is the right time reopen the country. Many governors of their own states have notified the president that they believe they’re ready to reopen and have provided the president with plans to do so. There’s no question that America is ready to get back to work but is it worth it as we continue to flatten the curve? Listen below for more.
