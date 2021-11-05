Is October’s jobs report a fluke or are we finally bouncing back?

The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday payrolls rose 531,000 last month after rising 383,000 in September while the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent, reaching its lowest level since February. Does October’s jobs report prove we’re bouncing back from covid or is it just a fluke? For more information, Lars speaks with Michael Farren, an economist with The Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
