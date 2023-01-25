Is Pro-Life a ‘Christian’ View or Does the Jewish Faith Share the Same Morals?

Many Christians like me are pro-life, but what about other faiths? 1 group of Rabbis say that Jews are “pro-choice” but is that true? Five rabbis and multiple Missouri faith leaders are challenging the state’s abortion ban in court, alleging that lawmakers acted on their personal religious beliefs and violated the separation of church and state in Missouri’s constitution. Jewish activists have been particularly active in opposing abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court’s rollback of Roe v. Wade. Similar lawsuits have been filed in Florida and Indiana by Jewish groups, arguing that abortion bans impede religious freedom and privacy rights. For more information, Lars speaks with Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the Managing Director at Coalition for Jewish Values, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America.