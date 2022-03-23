      Weather Alert

Is SEC Trying To Do The EPA’s Job?

Lars Larson
Mar 23, 2022 @ 6:51pm

It’s the job of the SEC to make sure companies play by the rules, and investors aren’t scammed out of their money, but some new changes they are making, could make the SEC look more like the EPA? The SEC issued new guidelines for companies to follow when reporting on climate change-related disclosures. Rather than simply reporting on the volume of greenhouse gasses emitted by a corporation’s operations, for example, companies will have to report on their “internal governance and oversight” related to climate. These and other possibilities suggested by the document would be a dramatic expansion of what the SEC has previously required. For more information, Lars speaks with Richard Morrison, who is a research fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

