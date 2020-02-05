      Weather Alert

Is socialist Democrat Bernie Sanders being underestimated by both Democrats and Republicans?

Lars Larson
Feb 4, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Lars brings on regular guest Juan Williams, Fox News Political Analyst, Co-Host on The Five, Contributor at The Hill, and author of the brand new book, “What the Hell Do You Have to Lose? — Trump’s War on Civil Rights” to discuss how Bernie Sanders is turning into a threat as a presidential candidate for the Democrats. A democrat nightmare is turning into reality as polls are showing voters are more interested in an honest candidate than Creepy Joe and Fauxcahontas. For the first time in a while, Lars and Juan find themselves in a less heated discussion outlining that Sanders honesty is what is propelling him ahead of the other nominees. Listen below for more.

