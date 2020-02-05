Is socialist Democrat Bernie Sanders being underestimated by both Democrats and Republicans?
Lars brings on regular guest Juan Williams, Fox News Political Analyst, Co-Host on The Five, Contributor at The Hill, and author of the brand new book, “What the Hell Do You Have to Lose? — Trump’s War on Civil Rights” to discuss how Bernie Sanders is turning into a threat as a presidential candidate for the Democrats. A democrat nightmare is turning into reality as polls are showing voters are more interested in an honest candidate than Creepy Joe and Fauxcahontas. For the first time in a while, Lars and Juan find themselves in a less heated discussion outlining that Sanders honesty is what is propelling him ahead of the other nominees. Listen below for more.
The post Is socialist Democrat Bernie Sanders being underestimated by both Democrats and Republicans? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.