Is The Answer To Covid Right Under Your Nose?

Lars Larson
Apr 20, 2021 @ 1:24pm

Recent surveys show that nasal sprays containing certain chemicals could have a fantastic effect on stopping the transmission of covid, but as always, and in the same vein as medicines like ivermectin, the government is dragging their feet on doing any further research and instead assuming vaccines are all we need.

To talk about this further, Lars spoke with Nathan Jones, Owner of Xlear, a company that makes a  Natural Saline Nasal Spray.

Listen Below:

