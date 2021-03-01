      Weather Alert

Is The Democrat’s New “For The People Act” Really For The People?

Lars Larson
Mar 1, 2021 @ 4:23pm

H.R. 1 and S. 1, better known as the “For the People Act,” would impose sweeping new restrictions on speech about campaigns and public affairs. The bill would impose some awful restrictions on Americans and groups of Americans to discuss the policy issues of the day with elected officials and the public.

To discuss this destructive piece of legislation, Lars spoke with David Keating, the president of the Institute for Free Speech.

Listen Below:

 

The post Is The Democrat’s New “For The People Act” Really For The People? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas