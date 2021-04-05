      Weather Alert

Is The New Anti-Gun Bill Under Debate In Washington Unconstitutional?

Lars Larson
Apr 5, 2021 @ 2:52pm

A new gun bill in Washington State under debate in the state Senate, Senate Bill 5038 would prohibit people from openly carrying their firearms when they are at a protest around the capitol. This of course tramples all over Washingtonians second amendment rights.

To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Washington State Legislative Rep. Jim Walsh, (R-Aberdeen) who is not too happy about the debate to take people’s rights away.

Listen Below:

 

The post Is The New Anti-Gun Bill Under Debate In Washington Unconstitutional? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

