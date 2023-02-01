Is the VA putting the eyes of our veterans in danger?

The VA is the second largest department in the federal government. As of 2021, it runs around 1,600 healthcare facilities, 144 medical centers, and 1,232 outpatient clinics of different complexities. Despite its size, the VA faces numerous challenges, including long wait times, subpar care, and difficulties with a $10 billion electronic system. America’s veterans deserve the best medical care the US can offer, but is that what they are getting from a new laser eye surgery program? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller, a physician and molecular biologist, is the Glenn Swogger Distinguished Fellow at the American Council on Science and Health. He was the founding director of the FDA’s Office of Biotechnology.