Is This Some Cultural Appropriating Going On Here?

I’m a fan of Bruce Springsteen, so I say this with love…

…But since he’s also a sacred icon of the modern left, and a true believer in same, I think he may have succumbed to one of their major sins.

In announcing a new album entitled “Only The Strong Survive”, the Boss says he’ll be covering great African American artists’ hits, people like Jerry Butler (the title track), Levi Stubbs of the 4 Tops, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and more.

I thought when white guys profited off of and took over the creation and art of other cultures, that was cultural appropriation? With maybe a side order of patriarchy? Is Bruce “whitesplaining” these classics for a new audience?

Obviously, the answers are no, and the question is absurd.

Hey, these are the left’s rules, not mine.