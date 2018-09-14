Isaac may head into Gulf of Mexico next week; Restrengthening into a hurricane cannot be ruled out

By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist

While Isaac was downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday night, there is the potential for strengthening while crossing the western Caribbean and entering the Gulf of Mexico next week.

“Isaac was still showing signs of life on Friday with a blowup of showers and thunderstorms east of the center,” according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

“As long as this activity continues or reoccurs and the feature remains in an environment favorable for tropical development, it needs to be monitored and not ignored,” Kottlowski said.

As showers and thunderstorms pulse near Isaac, there is the potential for flash flooding on the Greater Antilles including Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Jamaica, as well as the islands along the northern shore of South America this weekend.

While AccuWeather meteorologists are not suggesting that Isaac will turn into another Harvey, that feature from August 2017 fell apart entering the western Caribbean then rapidly regained strength while moving across the Gulf of Mexico.

Waters are sufficiently warm over the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development.

“The key will be how much wind shear Isaac encounters along the way and if Isaac manages to avoid much interaction with large land areas such as Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba,” Kottlowski said.

Wind shear is the increase in wind speed with altitude or over horizontal distance. Strong wind shear can prevent a tropic storm from forming and cause a hurricane to weaken. A small amount of wind shear can vent a tropical storm or hurricane and cause it to strengthen.

“Some minor fluctuation in organization and strength is likely over the Caribbean into early next week, but it is from Tuesday on, as it nears and passes through the Yucatan Channel, that we really have to keep an eye on it,” Kottlowski said.

Steering winds are likely to guide Isaac on a north to northwest path that could take the storm to the Louisiana or upper Texas coast during the middle to latter part of next week.

Part of the coast from Louisiana to Texas has been hit by drenching rain while flooding downpours will continue to affect parts of Texas into this weekend, due to a tropical disturbance nearby.

While people from the western Caribbean to the United States Gulf Coast should go about their business this week into next week, they are urged to monitor the situation for any significant changes in Isaac’s strength, but at the same time not dismiss Isaac if the storm is no longer classified as a tropical depression.

Download the free AccuWeather app to keep up-to-date with any bulletins related to Isaac and risk of flooding from ongoing downpours.