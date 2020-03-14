It was fine to say “Spanish Flu” and even Ebola is named for the Ebola river it came from, so is it racist to call the Covid-19 the “Wuhan Flu”?

Lars brings on Eric Scheiner, Director of MRCTV, to discuss why the politically correct society that we are, changed the name of the Coronavirus. The leftist media has harshly criticized the President for referring to the Coronavirus as the “Wuhan or Chinese Coronavirus” however, they don’t seem to follow the same standards. Listen below for more.
