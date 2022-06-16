      Weather Alert

It Wasn’t Just Mayra Flores, Democrats Are Beating Themselves

Jack Riccardi
Jun 16, 2022 @ 3:39pm
TAGS
550 KTSA jack riccardi Just A Minute late afternoon show Mayra Flores San Antonio special election US House Vicente Gonzalez
Popular Posts
Two women killed, one in critical condition following shooting near San Antonio's North Star Mall
Sloth bear kills and eats couple in "very unusual" attack
One shot when argument between neighbors on San Antonio's Southwest side turns violent
Woman shot during robbery at San Antonio apartment complex
Kate Brown Says She Feels Bad That She’s Stealing Your Money
Connect With Us Listen To Us On