KTSA KTSA Logo

It’s Another “Dad Jokes Friday”!

By Jack Riccardi
September 2, 2022 3:05PM CDT
Share
More about:
550 KTSA
dad jokes
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
late afternoon show
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
2

Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio's South side
3

Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her
4

Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.
5

Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex