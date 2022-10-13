It’s Not His Memory, It’s His Style

I don’t want to hear anymore excuses about Joe Biden’s memory.

It’s not his age.

It’s not, as the New York Times lovingly described “the storyteller-in-chief”, “weaving a fable”. Wow, a fable! That sounds like a campfire story. S’mores anyone?

This man never stops selling his personal victimhood. The other day, he was carving out some public land in Colorado, making sure we couldn’t get the oil underneath it. My car runs better on Venezuelan anyway, so no biggie.

But he felt the need to tell a story of the 10th Mountain Division having trained there, and somehow connected that to how Beau Biden “lost his life in Iraq”.

Just another folksy yarn: his son died of a possible service-related illness, stateside.

My mom is a few years older than the President, and believe me, I understand what losing one’s memory is like. There’s a pretty big difference between not being able to recall, and lying. My mom has always been as truthful as her mind allows her to be.

Joe Biden has always embellished almost every event in his life to bolster his self-serving narrative. He was doing it in his 30s and 40s, so, nah, not aging.

He’s never stopped claiming that the driver in the accident that killed his wife was a “drunk driver”. Or that he was a trucker. Or got into the Naval Academy. Or was a logger. Or was raised Puerto Rican. And Jewish. Or was shot at in foreign lands. Or arrested there. Or marched in the civil rights movement. Or had three scholarships and was top of his law class.

More than once, he’s looked a grieving Gold Star parent in the eye, and tried to trade them their grief for his.

He’s been lying like a chump for 50 years. This didn’t just start.

When he was Delaware’s US Senator, it was their problem.

Now, he’s supposed to be leading a great nation, and “healing its soul”. It’s like if FDR, all during the Great Depression and World War II, had kept reminding us about his legs.

It dishonors our fellow Americans who valiantly try to remember, and be the straightforward people they always were, but Alzheimer’s won’t let them. When they know they’re struggling, they’re all apologies and it frankly embarasses them that they simply can’t always remember. God bless each and every person, and their families, struggling with this.

President Joe Biden’s no victim.