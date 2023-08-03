It’s official: Spurs will play at Frost Bank Center!

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Excitement surrounding the new name of the home of the San Antonio Spurs this morning.

The official rollout of the new name for the Spurs arena was announced. Frost Bank Center will be emblazoned across the building and inside on the court as the two decade old AT&T Center name comes down and the new one goes up.

During today’s naming ceremony Spurs CEO R.C. Buford spoke appreciatingly about the new name and the organization.

“Frost Bank is our new naming rights partner, and this is the future Frost Bank Center,” Buford said. “Thank you all for this partnership, without Frost, who knows if the Spurs would’ve ever gotten to San Antonio.”

Frost Bank and the San Antonio Spurs first joined forces in 1973. Frost Bank President Tom C. Frost provided the financing necessary to move the franchise to San Antonio.

50 years later, the Frost name will be lit up over the arena where the team hosts the NBA and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.