It's sunny in the Carolinas now, but Hurricane Florence is a day away (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 12, 2018 @ 10:25 AM NOAA National Hurricane Center KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with ABC News Correspondents Pete Combs and Ryan Burrow who are briefing us on the oncoming hurricane that's nearing the East Coast. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW FlorencehurricaneHurricane Florencetrey ware