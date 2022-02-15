      Weather Alert

It’s time for primary election early voting in Bexar County

Katy Barber
Feb 15, 2022 @ 12:35pm
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early voting opened Monday in Bexar County and across the state for the March 1 primary election.

The ballot includes the primary candidates for Governor, Lt. Gov., Attorney General, Land Office Commissioner, Sate Comptroller, Agriculture Commissioner, Texas Supreme Court Justices, District Judges, Bexar County Judge, Bexar County District Attorney and more.

Voters must select either a Democrat or Republican ballot.

Applications for mail-in ballots must be submitted by February 18. You access the mail-in ballot form here: https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf.

Voting center hours through the early voting period are:

  • Feb. 14 to Feb. 18: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 19: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Feb. 20: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 21: Closed
  • Feb. 22 to Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the early voting locations around Bexar County:

  • Bexar County Justice Center in the basement at 300 Dolorosa. Will close at 6 p.m. daily and be closed on weekends.
  • Brookhollow Branch Library at 530 Heimer Road
  • Castle Hills City Hall in the southeast corner of the City Council chambers at 209 Lemonwood Drive
  • Claude Black Communtiy Center at 2805 East Commerce
  • Cody Branch Library at 11441 Vance Jackson
  • Old Converse City Hall at 405 S. Seguin Rd
  • Cortez Branch Library at 2803 Hunter Blvd
  • Encino Branch Library at 2515 East Evans Rd
  • Great Northwest Branch Library at 9050 Wellwood
  • Guerra Branch Library at 7978 W Military Drive
  • Igo Branch Library at 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
  • Johnston Branch Library at 6307 Sun Valley Drive
  • Las Palmas Branch Library at 515 Castroville Road
  • Leon Valley Conference Center at 6421 Evers Rd.
  • Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center at 2809 Broadway
  • Maverick Branch Library at 8700 Mystic Park
  • Mission Branch Library at 3134 Roosevelt Ave
  • New Covenant Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall at 1107 S. East Loop 410
  • Northside Activity Center at 7001 Culebra
  • Northwest Vista College in Pecan Hall Room 100 at 3535 N. Ellison Dr.
  • Our Lady of the Lake University at 411 S. W. 24th St.
  • Palo Alto College in the Performing Arts Center at 1400 W. Villaret Blvd
  • Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak at 20735 Wilderness Oak
  • Precinct 1 Satellite Office at 3505 Pleasanton
  • Schaefer Branch Library at 6322 US Hwy 87 E
  • Semmes Branch Library at Comanche Lookout Park at 15060 Judson Road
  • Shavano Park City Hall in the lobby at 900 Saddletree Ct
  • Somerset City Hall at 7360 E. 6th St., Somerset
  • Southside Lions Community Center at 3101 Hiawatha
  • Texas A&M in the Mays Center at 1 University Way
  • Tobin Library at Oakwell at 4134 Harry Wurzbach
  • Universal City Library at 100 Northview Drive
  • UTSA in the Bexar Room at 1 UTSA Circle
  • Wonderland Mall of the Americas at Crossroads at  4522 Fredericksburg
  • Woodlawn Pointe Center in the board room at 702 Donaldson

The Bexar County Elections Office said that hours and locations ar subject to change. This is the most recently published list provided by the office.

Anyone with questions ma



