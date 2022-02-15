It’s time for primary election early voting in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early voting opened Monday in Bexar County and across the state for the March 1 primary election.
The ballot includes the primary candidates for Governor, Lt. Gov., Attorney General, Land Office Commissioner, Sate Comptroller, Agriculture Commissioner, Texas Supreme Court Justices, District Judges, Bexar County Judge, Bexar County District Attorney and more.
Voters must select either a Democrat or Republican ballot.
Applications for mail-in ballots must be submitted by February 18. You access the mail-in ballot form here: https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf.
Voting center hours through the early voting period are:
Here are the early voting locations around Bexar County:
The Bexar County Elections Office said that hours and locations ar subject to change. This is the most recently published list provided by the office.
Anyone with questions ma