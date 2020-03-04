      Weather Alert

It’s up again for stocks as Wall Street’s wild ride extends

Associated Press
Mar 4, 2020 @ 10:19am

By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising sharply on Wall Street, led by health care companies after Joe Biden solidified his contender status for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.

Investors are also anticipating central banks around the world will offer more stimulus.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% to recover half of its loss from the day before.

Several measures of fear in the market eased, but Treasury yields remain near record lows in a sign of continued caution.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for home mortgage rates, fell to 0.96%.

