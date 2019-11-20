      Weather Alert

J.J. Watt wants you to send him a text message

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 20, 2019 @ 5:51am
Houston Texas Defensive End JJ Watt/MGN Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt wants you to text him…really.   His phone number is 262-404-3664.   Watt posted a video on social media with his number and the message,”text me.”

He explained that he was talking to a friend about how to connect with Texans fans and his friend suggested texting.   No. 99  admits he’ll be overwhelmed by the messages and he’s not sure how many he’ll be able to respond to, but he’ll try.

When you text the number,  you’ll get an  auto-reply along with a link that asks you to register your number.  Once you enter your name, number, city, birthdate and email address, you get another auto-reply informing you that you’re all set up.   Then maybe, just maybe, you’ll get a personal text from Watt.

He does have some time on his hands as he recovers from a season-ending injury.

 

