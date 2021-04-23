Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “A Fearful Jury Is Frightening”
“That’s not how it works…that’s not how ANY of this works,” says one lady to another, who’s tech-challenged, in a hilarious insurance commercial.
Can’t help but recall that line as we watch our country lurch through the motions of crime and punishment these days.
Even when you agree with someone’s actions, or hear of a courtroom verdict that strikes you as correct, there’s that nagging voice telling you that we’re not going about most of this the right way.