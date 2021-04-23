      Weather Alert

Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “A Fearful Jury Is Frightening”

Jack Riccardi
Apr 23, 2021 @ 3:03pm

“That’s not how it works…that’s not how ANY of this works,” says one lady to another, who’s tech-challenged,  in a hilarious insurance commercial.

Can’t help but recall that line as we watch our country lurch through the motions of crime and punishment these days.

Even when you agree with someone’s actions, or hear of a courtroom verdict that strikes you as correct, there’s that nagging voice telling you that we’re not going about most of this the right way.

TAGS
550 KTSA Derek Chauvin George Floyd jack riccardi juror Just A Minute
Popular Posts
San Antonio man shot after telling two people to quiet down
Not enough votes to push "constitutional carry" bill through Texas senate
Severe weather possible Friday for greater San Antonio and Austin areas
Trey's New Video with Important Info On Early Voting
Mother of missing San Antonio toddler indicted on tampering with evidence charge