Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “A Knock at The Door”

Jack Riccardi
Jul 7, 2021 @ 2:50pm

Joe Biden says he often forgets he’s the President. Maybe he’s also forgotten what it’s like to be a regular American.

It’s not 1920—we don’t buy stuff sold door-to-door. Many people have installed camera doorbells to make sure they’re not bothered by unwanted callers.

Now Team Joe wants to send federal employees out to knock on the doors of the unvaccinated, to do…what? “Help them”.

What does that mean? Pitch or sell them? Harangue them about their duty? Coerce or threaten them?

That should really drive up confidence in the vaccine.

And in government itself.

