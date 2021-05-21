Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Anti-Semite AOCholes”
The left gave us the concept of “hate crimes” but are AWOL this month.
We have a cease fire in the Middle East; we need one on the streets of this country, and it needs to come from Palestinian apologists like AOC, Bernie Sanders and the Democratic media.
It was “Trump’s America” when anyone acted out hatred or bigotry. That was their idea too.
OK, what about the bashing of Jews and Jewish-owned businesses from NY to LA? Is that Biden’s America?