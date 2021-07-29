Weather Alert
Jack Riccardi
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Brad Pitt and Electric Cars”
Jack Riccardi
Jul 29, 2021 @ 2:39pm
I wonder if 20% of car owners in 1911 switched back to horses?
550 KTSA
Brad Pitt
California
Electric Cars
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
