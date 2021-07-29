      Weather Alert

Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Brad Pitt and Electric Cars”

Jack Riccardi
Jul 29, 2021 @ 2:39pm

I wonder if 20% of car owners in 1911 switched back to horses?

TAGS
550 KTSA Brad Pitt California Electric Cars jack riccardi Just A Minute
Popular Posts
Registered Sex Offender arrested after he was found in a home with a 14 year old runaway
Dave Says: Honesty Matters
Dave Says: They’ll play on your emotions
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Boerne
Pedestrian slips and falls into the path of a pickup on San Antonio's North side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On