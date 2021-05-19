      Weather Alert

Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Don’t Blame Biden or Pelosi”

Jack Riccardi
May 19, 2021 @ 3:25pm

I’ve always liked the expression, “That horse has left the barn”.

It applies to the faux controversy of US Catholic bishops possibly withholding the sacrament of the Eucharist (communion) from President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Truth: Joe and Nance win the Catholic vote, Catholic prelates lavish praise on them and they’ve both been wrong on abortion, by the teaching of the faith, forever and a day.

There is a major problem in the US Catholic church: its leaders, not those two.

