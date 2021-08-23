      Weather Alert

Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Drinks on Planes Are The Least of Our Problems”

Jack Riccardi
Aug 23, 2021 @ 3:02pm

“This is why we can’t have nice things!”

Or, more accurately, tiny, overpriced things, like drinks in the coach cabin, which seem to be on the way out for the major airlines.

But, isn’t the real deal this: it’s getting harder to find civilization in our civilization. More and more people are acting like pigs, dressing like shlubs and spraying profanity in every other sentence. Taking away the Coors Lite on the flight to Charlotte isn’t going to fix that.

People are rightly condemning the Taliban. I just hope we’re not turning into them.

