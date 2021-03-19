Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Faith For Fathers”
It’s not complaining to say it: parenting today is hard. Everything in the culture “cancels” the words we speak and examples we try to set.
Today’s the feast day of St. Joseph’s the earthly (or “step”) father of Jesus Christ. Everything we know about him, which isn’t much, suggests a simple, humble man. Not extraordinary. Through faith and obedience, he filled a role Pope John Paul II defined in 1989 as “Guardian of the Savior”
If you’re doing you’re best as a father, or mother, and keeping the faith, then believe that it will be enough. And parents, let’s encourage each other every chance we get.