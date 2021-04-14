      Weather Alert

Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Happy Retirement Liz!”

Jack Riccardi
Apr 14, 2021 @ 3:10pm

We are all going to miss working with KTSA newswoman Elizabeth Ruiz, who’s retiring as of today.

When she confirmed via email what we had already been hearing in the rumor mill, that she was hanging up the tape recorder for the last time, she said the kind of things you say in a retirement announcement: thank you, pleasure to work with you, I’ll miss you, etc., etc.

Then she listed her phone number in case anyone she ever worked with needed help…with anything.

That’s so Liz.

TAGS
550 KTSA Elizabeth Ruiz jack riccardi Just A Minute retirement
Popular Posts
Gov. Abbott wants to 'make Texas a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State'
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of cyclist near downtown San Antonio
San Antonio's Hispanic Elvis goes viral in TikTok video
Police discover body of a man in an alley on San Antonio's West Side
Human remains found in residential fire in Lytle