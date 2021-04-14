Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Happy Retirement Liz!”
We are all going to miss working with KTSA newswoman Elizabeth Ruiz, who’s retiring as of today.
When she confirmed via email what we had already been hearing in the rumor mill, that she was hanging up the tape recorder for the last time, she said the kind of things you say in a retirement announcement: thank you, pleasure to work with you, I’ll miss you, etc., etc.
Then she listed her phone number in case anyone she ever worked with needed help…with anything.
That’s so Liz.