Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Pandemic Lifestyle”
The band SR71 had a great song some years ago, entitled “1985”. Another band, Bowling for Soup, covered it and had a big hit. It told the story of a lady who hated her current life, but could never let go of her youth and dreams from the year 1985. She just never got past it.
For other people, it might be the 1960s, right? Or whenever they were in college? For Uncle Rico in “Napoleon Dynamite”, it was the high school football team.
There are definitely people who aren’t ready to let go of pandemic living. They want to stay with it. We should let them, but it doesn’t have to get in the way of getting past this virus and getting back to normal.