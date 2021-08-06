      Weather Alert

Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Snowpocalypse 2022?”

Jack Riccardi
Aug 6, 2021 @ 3:26pm

Could the events of February 2021 repeat? Farmer’s Almanac says yes.

I predict not.

TAGS
550 KTSA Farmer's Almanac jack riccardi Just A Minute winter storm 2021
