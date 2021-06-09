      Weather Alert

Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Teach, Don’t Lie”

Jack Riccardi
Jun 9, 2021 @ 3:13pm

It shouldn’t even have to be said, but now it needs to be said. Often.

You aren’t a “teacher” if you are representing lies as truth.

And that IS what you are doing in teaching under the guise of “critical race theory”, distortions and falsehoods about our history (the “1619 Project”), or lying about current events.

It’s not “student-guided” if you are filling young skulls with Marxist/revisionist crap and then having them recite it back to you.

These modern “curricula” are as obviously bad as a shop teacher sticking your hand in a band saw or a drivers’ ed. teacher instructing you to roll through stop signs.

You know it and I know it.

TAGS
550 KTSA jack riccardi Just A Minute Tanner Cross teachers woke curriculum
