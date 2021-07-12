Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Jack Riccardi
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Texas Democrats Pull a ‘Jet Blue'”
Jack Riccardi
Jul 12, 2021 @ 3:28pm
The People’s Republic of Austin is short a few Democrats at the moment.
TAGS
2020 Election
550 KTSA
election integrity
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
quorum break
Texas Legislature
Popular Posts
Man dies after driving truck off a San Antonio bridge
San Antonio is home to another new millionaire
Guadalupe County court judge arrested in San Marcos
Update: Two missing San Antonio children found
$900,000 worth of meth seized by Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Recent Posts
Ted Cruz campaign releases contribution totals for second quarter of 2021
27 mins ago
Three killed, two injured in rollover crash on San Antonio’s Northwest side
37 mins ago
San Antonio man dies after he was attacked by a swarm of bees
1 hour ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On