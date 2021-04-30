Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “The Next Thing”
Republicans in SA and nationally are getting their hopes up for 2022. But let’s understand what can happen.
History, and the histrionic Biden/Democrat overreach of the moment, suggest a red wave in the midterms. Even Dems may be acknowledging this in their haste to pack everything into this year.
Simply electing *more* Repubicans, though? Do you want more Liz Cheneys and Will Hurds? I thought not.
We the people need to be active, and that means getting (or staying) involved NOW. Don’t fall for the grifters and fakers. They’re practicing saying “Make America Great” in the mirror, but don’t mean it. “Red” and “blue” are just colors.
The right men and women, and they are out there, are what matter.