News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Jack Riccardi
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Trying to Understand”
Jack Riccardi
May 18, 2021 @ 3:05pm
Good, decent people are being asked to “believe” and “understand” some strange things these days.
TAGS
550 KTSA
CDC
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
Masks
UFOs
Popular Posts
Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’
Dallas, San Antonio and Oklahoma City to face 'nasty' severe weather
Trey Welcomes Slow Joe To Neanderthal Land
MIT graduate accused of murdering Yale student is arrested in Alabama by US Marshals
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace
Recent Posts
Will Hurd blames Biden for illegal immigrant surge
2 mins ago
Trey’s Take – America Is Back … In The Swamp
46 mins ago
Texas inmate faces execution for killing his great aunt
6 hours ago
Stay Connected
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON