Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Watch for the COVID-19 Switcheroo”

Jack Riccardi
Jun 4, 2021 @ 3:24pm

The people who tried really hard to distract you from China’s role in the pandemic…may suddenly find it convenient for you to obsess over that.

If you do, you’re not as likely to take a hard look at the disastrous choices and policies they came up with as a virus response. More anger at China could mean less anger at them.

It would be smart to keep questioning whether they were right or wrong to shut down the country, close schools, quarantine healthy people, etc…AND to demand a full finding of the facts about the CCP.

Be smart: do both.

